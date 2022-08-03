Latest NewsNewsTFT News

4,200 drivers in Abu Dhabi face fine for obscuring number plates in H1 2022

Abu Dhabi Police imposed a fine on 4,200 drivers during the first half of this year for failing to keep the number plates on their vehicles visible.

The Police said that the number plate data of heavy and light vehicles were not visible. This made it impossible to clearly see plate numbers and the Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers not to conceal their vehicle data as part of their ‘Be Road Safe’ campaign.

Under Article no. 27 (b) of the Federal Traffic Law a fine of AED 400 is imposed on drivers for obscure number plates.

The Police said motorists must ensure their registration plates are visible and warned against transporting items that may partly or wholly cover them stressing their keenness on intensifying traffic control. The police also said that it is taking all legal measures to fine vehicles for violations.

Police said drivers sometimes use covers or stretch hoses around the number plate, obscuring part of the plates.

