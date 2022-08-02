WATCH: Fil-Am mixed martial artist subdues attacker who assaulted 6 New York residents

A Filipino American mixed martial artist subdued a violent attacker who assaulted six in New York City.

Ro said he was on his way to work when the homeless African American man, who was identified as 28-year-old Samuel Frazier, assaulted the six men forcing him to stop and subdue the man.

In a video shared widely on social media he said, “ I just got out of the subway and I was on Broadway and Prince, heading to work and two guys who were walking towards me, a third guy showed up out of nowhere, just sucker punched one of the guys and punched him on the side of his face. And the guy that punched him in the face was walking towards me, and I got my eye on him to make sure obviously he doesn’t try anything on me so he passed me.”

READ ON: PH consulate in New York cautions Filipinos to be vigilant as hate crimes rise

“I checked up on the guy that he just punched and I was like, ‘yo, are you okay?’ He’s like, ‘no I’m not okay.’ I said, ‘alright, call the cops.”

Ro, a black belter in Jiu-Jitsu, said, “My Jiu-Jitsu instincts just kicked in, I jumped on his back, He tried to swing me off then, but a seatbelt position dragged him down to the floor and I immediately took his back and pinned him to the ground.”

“All this happened in less than a minute, so checking his hands, making sure he doesn’t have a knife, razors, whatever so he literally screwed himself by keeping both hands in front of them because that forced me to pin him to the ground,” he added.