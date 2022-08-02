Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Solon proposes ’14th month pay’ in PH

Kabayan Party-list Rep. Ron Salo has proposed a bill that would require both public and private sector businesses to provide their employees with a 14th month salary, regardless of the beneficiary’s employment status.

If passed into law, the 14th month pay would be on top of the mandatory 13th month pay in the Philippines.

“Despite the existence of 13th month pay, many Filipino families still struggle to sufficiently provide for their families because of meager salaries, among others. With the continuously rising cost of living in the Philippines, it is incumbent upon the State to address the plight of its workers in both the government and private sectors,” explained Rep. Salo for his HB 520.

The bill proposes that the 13th month pay be give “on or before May 31 of each year in advance of the employees’ dependents’ school enrolment.”

Meanwhile, in preparation for the holiday season, the 14th month pay would be given on or before November 30 of each year. This would be excluded from an employee’s gross income calculation.

