Man chops off cop’s nose, lips for sharing wife’s video on social media

A Pakistani police officer’s nose and lips were chopped off in Jhang district of Punjab province by a man who accused him of blackmailing his wife, forcing her to have illicit relations with him and spreading her objectionable video with the entire village.

The police officer was subjected to severe torture and the main accomplices cut off his nose, ears, and lips on Sunday.

The policeman was then rushed to a hospital who assessed that his conditions are out of danger.

Jhand’s District Police Officer (DPO) said that the husband and son of the woman were among three suspects who have been arrested.

The policeman allegedly had relations with the woman and had threatened to kill her son if she refused to meet him. A case was registered on the complaint of the woman’s son at a local police station.