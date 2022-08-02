PH confirms first two cases of ‘Centaurus’ Omicron subvariant

The Philippines’ Department of Health has detected its first two cases of the omicron BA.2.75 subvariant, also known as the “Centaurus” Omicron subvariant by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Both patients who hail from Western Visayas have already fully recovered. DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that their exposure and travel histories had yet to be validated.

WHO notes that the “Centaurus” spreads quickly and was first spotted in India last May. Since then, “Centaurus” has spread to around ten countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia.