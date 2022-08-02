Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH confirms first two cases of ‘Centaurus’ Omicron subvariant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Philippines’ Department of Health has detected its first two cases of the omicron BA.2.75 subvariant, also known as the “Centaurus” Omicron subvariant by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Both patients who hail from Western Visayas have already fully recovered. DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that their exposure and travel histories had yet to be validated.

WHO notes that the “Centaurus” spreads quickly and was first spotted in India last May. Since then, “Centaurus” has spread to around ten countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW death 1

Investigations ongoing on death of two OFWs in Dubai

1 min ago
banner

NOW A LAW: Birth, death, marriage certificates now valid for life

1 hour ago
Echague blood donation 1

Filipino volunteers in Dubai give back in blood donation drive

2 hours ago
generic remittance Exchange

UAE dirham maintains strength over PH peso at AED 1 = Php 15.08

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button