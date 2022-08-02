Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Carmelite nuns speaks up on depiction of nuns in the film ‘Maid in Malacañang’

  1. The Carmelite Nuns of Cebu has released a statement on the portrayal of nuns who helped late President Corazon ‘Cory’ Aquino in the film Maid in Malacañang.

In the film, the nuns were depicted playing mah-jong with former Pres. Aquino while the country was in turmoil.

“The attempt to distort history is reprehensible. Depucting the nuns as playing mah-jong with Cory Aquino is malicious,” read the statement.

According to the statement, they were not consulted on the facts of what really transpired during the People power revolution on February 1986.

“No one responsible for the production of the movie came to us to gather information on what really happened.”

FB IMG 1659440734942

“Unity should be built on truth, not on historical distortion,” the statement added.

The Carmelite Monastery of Cebu also condemned the scene in the film.

“Also, our Carmelite nuns who prayed for us during those tough times need not to be insulted for “art”. As part of the Catholic church, we condemn libelous portrayal of the members of the church.We pray for truth and the Film Industry. We pray for the Philippines!,” said their post.

There is more to the pictures than the trivialization said the statement.

“We are praying for the unity of Filipinos. But this unity can only be built on truth and not on historical distortion.”

Meanwhile, Direcotor Darryl Yap admitted in a post that he did not consult the nuns.

“Hindi ko po kasi naisip na kailangan,” said Yap.

The Director also kiddingly ended his post with a remark that he could habe consulted ‘Valak’, a horror film character of a nun.

Screenshot 20220802 154419 Facebook

