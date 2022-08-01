Lawmaker files bill to give benefits for single persons in PH

Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta or PBA party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles has filed a bill seeking to give benefits to single people.

House Bill 1364 proposes benefits such as scholarships, and a flexible working schedules for single persons and their dependents.

The bill also proposes a P1,500 monthly subsidy for those earning below minimum wage.

The ‘Single Persons Welfare Act’ defines a single person as any individual who is not legally married, or to anyone who was previously married but subsequently annulled or declared void ab initio.

“It is the policy of the State to promote the family as the foundation of the nation, to strengthen its solidarity, and to ensure its total development. Towards this end, the State shall develop a comprehensive program of services for single persons and their dependents to be carried out by different government agencies,” the bill stated.

