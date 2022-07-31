Over 82,000 families affected by Luzon quake – NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Sunday, July 31, that the number of families affected by the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Abra and nearby Northern Luzon areas on July 27 has risen to 82,336 families, equivalent to 314,161 individuals.

The number is higher than the initially recorded 62,024 families recorded on Saturday, according to the NDRRMC.

RELATED STORY: UAE President, VP condole President of Philippines over quake victims

Families affected live in 996 barangays across Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

There are 1,113 families or 3,891 people being given assistance and are currently sheltered across 42 activated evacuation centers, with the remainder sheltering with relatives and friends. In addition, the agency stated that it is still verifying reports of one death and 18 injured residents in Region 1.

There were 21,890 damaged houses reported in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, CAR, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

READ ON: Ople: P20M support fund to be given to OFW families affected by earthquake

21,588 houses were classified as “partially damaged,” while 302 were classified as “totally damaged.”

Infrastructure damage has totaled PHP414.2 million in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CAR, and the NCR.

Meanwhile, the National Irrigation Authority reported PHP4.5 million in damage to irrigation systems in the Central African Republic, as well as PHP13.96 million in damage to agricultural equipment and machinery.