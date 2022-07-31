Bodies of two OFWs found lifeless in Dubai

Two Filipinos were found lifeless in Dubai last week according to the wife of one of the victims, in a report confirmed through local authorities today, July 31.

A video clip from Bong Concha on Facebook on July 30 which circulated on social media, shared the plight of the wife who seeks justice for the murder of her husband.

She sought assistance from the OWWA office at Tacloban City, Leyte Province branch, where she mentioned that her husband’s body alongside another Filipino was found with slashes on their necks last July 27, at around 11:00 pm.

“Sana po magbigyan ng hustisya ang pagkamatay ng asawa ko po. Pumunta lang po siya dyan para mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang anak niya. Bakit nila pinatay ang asawa ko?,” said the grieving wife in a phone call with Concha.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE, in coordination with the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, assured that they are currently investigating the matter in cooperation with local authorities.

“The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi conveys its deep condolences to the family of two Overseas Filipinos found lifeless in Dubai last week and sends its assurance that we will ensure that justice would be served. The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is in coordination with local law enforcement authorities who are currently conducting an investigation on the matter,” said Consul General Marford Angeles.

Both foreign posts, as well as the OWWA office in Dubai has already reached the family of the victims to help provide the assistance they need.

“Likewise, the Consulate and the OWWA Office in Dubai have gotten in touch with the family, reassuring them that the Philippine Government shall provide necessary assistance as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” he added.