Palm Jumeirah in Dubai now has cashless parking meters

Authorities have introduced cashless parking meters in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai setting them up on the East Crescent of the Palm, beside Aloft hotel.

They are expected to go live by the end of September while additional meters have also been placed at Golden Mile Galleria 1 and 2 as well as The Pointe.

These parking meters aren’t directly linked to RTA, instead, they are operated by Parkonic, a smart parking management system, via a mobile application.

The parking costs will vary but free parking will be available in some locations if the ticket has been validated by a participating merchant.

Users only need to give their vehicle plate number or QR code to the outlet for validation and the Parkonic System has a simple four-step procedure aimed to reduce time spent on outdated “methods and provide an easier, happier parking journey”.

Users must download the Parkonic mobile app to set up an account and register their vehicle and can simply open the app (available on iOS and Android), type in their location, find a parking spot, and hit ‘book’.

Using the app’s “wallet” feature, users can also put money into their accounts to pay for parking as they go.

Payments are automatically made through the app when a user exits a car park or metered parking location and one needs to have enough money in the e-wallet.

“Parkonic has a simple four-step procedure aiming to reduce time spent on outdated methods and provide an easier, happier parking journey,” a spokesperson said.

The Parkonic meters and barriers have to be active at 21 different locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi including Al Hudaiba; Al Suhub; Bay Square; Central Park; Club Vista Mare; Dragon Mart Zone 1; Dragon Mart Zone 2; Golden Mile Galleria 1; Golden Mile Galleria 2; International City Pavilion; Ithra Dubai Plot 19A; Ithra Dubai Plot 10; Jumeirah Island Pavilion; Majestic Tower; Marsa Al Bateen- AUH; MOTF – Museum of the Future; Nshama; Palm West Beach; SME Business Village; The Palm Monorail; The Pointe.