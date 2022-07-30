Lightning strike kills father, daughter in Quezon town

A lightning strike resulted in the death of a father and his daughter in Quezon town.

The lightning struck their house in which a farmer and his nine-year-old daughter died after they were struck by lightning in Catanauan town in Quezon province on Thursday night.

RELATED STORY: One tourist dead, six others injured due to ‘lightning strike’ in Siargao

According to the Catanauan police, Jomar Funtilar and daughter Jona were resting inside their house in Barangay (village) Tagbacan Ilaya around 7 p.m when the incident happened.

A bolt of lightning struck the house hitting the pair and the victims were having their dinner when lightning hit the corner portion of the house which is made of light materials.

The victims died on the spot from severe burns and the village councilor Miguelito Rocero, through his post on his Facebook page, asked for help for the bereaved family of the victims to defray the burial expenses and other financial needs.

READ ON: Racer killed by lightning near finish line

Dingily Funtilar, Jomar’s wife, reported the incident to the police while Police Staff Sergeant Michael Adao, said Ginilyn was not around when the lightning struck. But there was no elaboration provided where she was at the time of the incident.

The victims were in their open-air kitchen when they were struck by the lightning and their four-year-old son was able to seek shelter inside their bedroom when the lightning storm started.