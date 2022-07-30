KNOW THE LAW: Up to AED 2M fine for using stolen data on debit and credit cards in UAE

The UAE Public Prosecution has highlighted a set of penalties for e-payment-related crimes.

Through the posts on its social media accounts, the Public Prosecution cited Article (15) of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumors and cybercrimes for the same.

The authorities said those illegally using the data or information of a credit or debit card will face imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED 200,000 and not over AED 2,000,000, or one of the two penalties.

The penalties have also been announced for usage of electronic payment tool using information technology (IT). Any person who “designs or develops an IT or computer tool or solution that enables any of the crimes” will also face action.

Authorities have said that the illegal use of any of the digital payment solutions without authorization to gain access to the funds or assets of others also remains a criminal offence.

People have also been warned of using forged or copied cards or e-payment solutions or related stolen data and information. The social media posts have also reminded people of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to enhance legal culture among members of the community.