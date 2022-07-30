Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Free COVID-19 vaccines, AED 40 PCR tests now available in Abu Dhabi pharmacies

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has said that COVID-19 vaccines and PCR tests would now be available in pharmacies.

This will be in line with the emirate’s commitment to adopt international best practices and making healthcare services accessible to people.

The DoH has said that the tests will be available in pharmacies starting on July 29 while the vaccines will be provided free of charge and the PCR tests will cost AED 40.

RELATED STORY: Bill Gates lauds Abu Dhabi’s Covid-19 vaccine center

This is to ensure that the community members take PCR tests and those above the age of 18 will also receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The DoH encourages the pharmacies that wish to provide COVID-19 vaccines and PCR tests to apply and add speciality applications through the TAMM platform. The programme will be expanded and the offered services include other types of vaccinations, such as the seasonal flu vaccine and various travel vaccines.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi encourages residents to get fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, that with the support and vision of “our wise leadership, the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi will continue to strengthen its position as a global leader in dealing with the pandemic and maintaining the health and safety of the community.”

The DoH will provide the list of licensed pharmacies through www.doh.gov.ae/en/Abu-Dhabi-pharmacies with the UAE maintaining its global lead in COVID-19 vaccination rates. Nearly 100 percent of the population has received the first dose of vaccine and 98.1 percent receiving two doses.

Here’s the list:

Pharmacies Providing COVID-19 Vaccines and PCR Tests

Pharmacy Phone Number Location Map
Al Manara Pharmacy, Yas Mall 02-5650770 View Map
Al Thiqa Al Almyiah Pharmacy, Zayed The First St. 02-6338999 View Map
Alain Pharmacy, Al Ain Mall 03-7661511 View Map
Alain Pharmacy, Al Hili 03-7627116 View Map
Alain Pharmacy, Hazza’a Bin Zayed Stadium 03-7663301 View Map

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PBBM 9point plan SONA

PBBM outlines 9-point plan for OFWs in first SONA

4 hours ago
Khorfakkan Sharjah flood July 2022

7 expats dead, 870 rescued after several days of floods in UAE

5 hours ago
iStock 1203763961

KNOW THE LAW: Up to AED 2M fine for using stolen data on debit and credit cards in UAE

6 hours ago
Palm Jumeirah Visit Dubai photo

Palm Jumeirah in Dubai now has cashless parking meters

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button