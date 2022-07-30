Free COVID-19 vaccines, AED 40 PCR tests now available in Abu Dhabi pharmacies

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has said that COVID-19 vaccines and PCR tests would now be available in pharmacies.

This will be in line with the emirate’s commitment to adopt international best practices and making healthcare services accessible to people.

The DoH has said that the tests will be available in pharmacies starting on July 29 while the vaccines will be provided free of charge and the PCR tests will cost AED 40.

RELATED STORY: Bill Gates lauds Abu Dhabi’s Covid-19 vaccine center

This is to ensure that the community members take PCR tests and those above the age of 18 will also receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The DoH encourages the pharmacies that wish to provide COVID-19 vaccines and PCR tests to apply and add speciality applications through the TAMM platform. The programme will be expanded and the offered services include other types of vaccinations, such as the seasonal flu vaccine and various travel vaccines.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi encourages residents to get fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, that with the support and vision of “our wise leadership, the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi will continue to strengthen its position as a global leader in dealing with the pandemic and maintaining the health and safety of the community.”

The DoH will provide the list of licensed pharmacies through www.doh.gov.ae/en/Abu-Dhabi-pharmacies with the UAE maintaining its global lead in COVID-19 vaccination rates. Nearly 100 percent of the population has received the first dose of vaccine and 98.1 percent receiving two doses.

Here’s the list:

Pharmacies Providing COVID-19 Vaccines and PCR Tests