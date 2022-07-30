Al Ain court rejects man’s plea seeking AED 100,000 payout from ex-wife who built kitchen

The Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by a man against his ex-wife seeking AED 100,000 compensation for the damages he suffered after she built a kitchen in the courtyard of their house without his knowledge.

The court said that the man did not attach with his lawsuit any evidence of his ex-wife’s violation.

The appellant noted that after their divorce, the man bought a house at AED 850,000 for her and her children. However, the concerned authority issued a ‘without-a-licence’ building violation for building a kitchen in the yard of the house without proper papers.

Authorities then withdrew the house for violating the decision to sell popular houses granted to citizens. Investigations reveal that the man bought the house without approvals nor registration papers – making it possible for local authorities to withdraw the house at any time.