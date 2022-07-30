Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah to offer free parking this weekend as UAE marks Hijri New Year holiday

The emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have announced free parking on Saturday on the occasion of the Hijri New Year (1444H) holiday.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has said that all parking areas, except multi-level parking terminals, will be free on Muharram 1.

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), meanwhile, has said that the public parking spaces and toll charges will not be collected during the Hijri New Year holiday this weekend.

The parking fees will be free from Saturday until 7:59am on Monday.

Surface parking spaces will be free of charge during the holiday starting July 30 until 7:59 am on August 1 while the parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 lorry park will also be free during the holiday.

The ITC told motorists to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic and urged the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 9:00pm to 8:00am.

The Darb toll gate system will be free during the holiday while the public transport buses will operate as per the normal schedule, authorities said.

Toll gates at bridges in the capital will be reactivated on Monday, with peak hour charges in place from 7am until 9am and 5pm to 7pm with Saturday, July 30, to be an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE.

Public bus services will operate as usual, in line with regular weekend timetables, officials have said, as Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic New Year (1444H) and the day on which the Prophet Mohammed and his followers migrated from Makkah to Madinah.