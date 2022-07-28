UAE shuts down tourist hotspot after heavy rains

Khor Fakkan’s Al Suhub Rest Area, known as Cloud Lounge, has been shut down after heavy rains.

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority took to Twitter to announce the closure.

The highest point in Khor Fakkan, Cloud Lounge is a mountain-side rest stop that lies 600 metres above sea level and overlooks the coastal city and the decision came as heavy rains lashed Khor Fakkan and other areas in the country’s east since morning.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Police closed Al Haray-Khor Fakkan road after rains while the Fujairah Police announced the closure of a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre due to rough weather conditions.

الفجيرة صباح اليوم 😨 pic.twitter.com/ROn68shXmB — طقس العرب – الإمارات (@ArabiaWeatherAE) July 28, 2022