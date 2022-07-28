Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ople: P20M support fund to be given to OFW families affected by earthquake

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is allocating a P20-million support and assistance fund for families of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Northern Luzon yesterday.

Read: 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Abra, tremors felt in greater Luzon area

DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople ordered the release of the fund on Thursday, July 28 saying that they are in the process of finding out what forms of support the department can provide.

“This is just an initial allotment to help OFW families affected by the earthquake. I have directed the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to immediately provide help and find out what other forms of assistance the DMW can provide,” said Ople.

building collapsed
Collapsed building in Abra

Sec. Ople also said that se has reached out to the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF), or PAG-IBIG Fund, to facilitate emergency loan applications of OFW families affected by the earthquake.

“We will wait for the damage assessment report made by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to determine which regions and areas are most affected so we can prioritize OFW families there,” Ople added.

Affected OFW families can file their applications with the the nearest OWWA office in their regions and would need to show proof that at least one member of the family is an OFW currently deployed overseas. Once verified, the applications shall be endorsed for financial assistance.

According to DMW, the one-time allocation can be used for food, medicines, groceries, water, or any items the OFW family needs immediately.

Read on: DMW vows to pursue digitalization to ease OFW document processing

