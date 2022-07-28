Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Japan tops global number of cases for the week with 970,000 cases

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 mins ago

Photo courtesy of: Japan Times

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced on Wednesday, July 27 that Japan tops the list of world’s highest number of weekly confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus with 970,000 recorded.

According to WHO, Japan accounted for 15% of the global total of 6.61 million new cases. Next country with the highest cases are the United States with 860,000, Germany with 570,000, Italy with 530,000 and France with 510,000.

The increase in Japan’s Covid-19 cases is a result of its seventh wave of infections, with omicron BA.5 as the dominating variant.

“COVID-19 deaths have been increasing for the last five weeks, and several countries are reporting increasing trends in hospitalizations following waves of transmission driven by omicron subvariants,” WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a press conference Wednesday.

Local government in Japan have raised the alerts and reminds the public, especially the elderly, to refrain from non-essential outings.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths was in the United States at 2,637 in the same period, while Japan saw 272.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 07 28 at 1.21.14 PM

Where to chill this weekend: Tipsy Top Resto Bar & Lounge

2 hours ago
UAE ROAD e1658991440435

105,000 traffic fines issued for distraction while driving in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
ned

Fil-Am star Jacob Batalon bags lead role in Hollywood’s latest vampire

4 hours ago
distressed pna

Philippines sends home OFWs from crisis-hit Lebanon

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button