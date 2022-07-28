Japan tops global number of cases for the week with 970,000 cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced on Wednesday, July 27 that Japan tops the list of world’s highest number of weekly confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus with 970,000 recorded.

According to WHO, Japan accounted for 15% of the global total of 6.61 million new cases. Next country with the highest cases are the United States with 860,000, Germany with 570,000, Italy with 530,000 and France with 510,000.

The increase in Japan’s Covid-19 cases is a result of its seventh wave of infections, with omicron BA.5 as the dominating variant.

“COVID-19 deaths have been increasing for the last five weeks, and several countries are reporting increasing trends in hospitalizations following waves of transmission driven by omicron subvariants,” WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a press conference Wednesday.

Local government in Japan have raised the alerts and reminds the public, especially the elderly, to refrain from non-essential outings.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths was in the United States at 2,637 in the same period, while Japan saw 272.