Two men arrested for stealing expensive jewellery in Dubai

Two European men were arrested by the Dubai Police for stealing expensive jewellery in a shop on Wednesday, July 27. The police operation to track down the two suspects took less than 12 hours from receiving the theft report.

The Dubai Police Command & Control Centre received the emergency call reporting the theft of an expensive jewellery on display in a shop in Dubai yesterday afternoon.

According to the Dubai police, “security patrols were immediately dispatched to the scene and spoke to the shop owner, who confirmed the theft.”

The police operations team then reviewed the CCTV footage where the suspects were seen committing their crime while hiding their identity by wearing face masks, eyeglasses, wigs and flat hats.

Dubai Police collected evidence, lifted fingerprints off the crime scene, and tracked the suspects’ movements.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had entered a nearby building under construction and disguised themselves before they committing the crime. The report stated that they used “simple and silent tools to break into the display and steal the jewellery.”

After committing the crime, they entered changed their attire in a construction site and retu rned to their hotel. Police were able to trace and locate the building where they left their shoes and disguise tools behind in a landfill for construction waste.

Upon inspection of police in a hotel room where the suspects were booked, they have recovered a torn piece of paper detailing the crime plot and method. They were able to apprehend the suspects who had boarded a plane in an attempt to escape the country.

Recovered from the arrested the suspects were the stolen jewellery and other crime tools.