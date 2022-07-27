Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nearly 40 areas all over Luzon felt Magnitude 7 quake on July 27

Photo from the Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that nearly 40 cities and provinces got affected by the magnitude 7 quake, with the epicenter pinpointed at the province of Abra on the morning of July 27.

Reports from Phivolcs outline that the tremors were felt from Ilocos Sur at Northern Luzon, to as far as Cavite and Laguna at Southern Luzon, as follows:

• Intensity VII – Bucloc and Manabo, Abra
• Intensity VI – Vigan City, Sinait, Bantay, San Esteban, Ilocos Sur; Laoac, Pangasinan; Baguio City
• Intensity V – Magsingal and San Juan, Ilocos Sur; Alaminos City and Labrador, Pangasinan; Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya; Mexico, Pampanga; Concepcion and Tarlac City, Tarlac; City of Manila; Malabon City
• Intensity IV – Marikina City; Quezon City; Pasig City; Valenzuela City; Tabuk City, Kalinga; Bautista and Malasiqui, Pangasinan; Bayombong and Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya; Guiguinto, Obando, and San Rafael, Bulacan; San Mateo, Rizal
• Intensity III – Bolinao, Pangasinan; Bulakan, Bulacan; Tanay, Rizal
• Intensity II – General Trias City, Cavite; Santa Rosa City, Laguna

Phivolcs initially pegged the earthquake at magnitude 7.3 but later on downgraded it to 7 after more information came in.

RELATED STORY: 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Abra, tremors felt in greater Luzon area

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake struck at 8:43 am on Wednesday, at a depth of 25 kilometers. The quake was of tectonic origin and considered to be a major quake.

The agency warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

“I urge everyone to stay alert and to prioritize safety in light of the possibilities of aftershocks that might be felt after that strong earthquake. We are monitoring the situation on the ground and gathering information on the extent of the damage to the province,” Abra Representative Ching Bernos said in a statement.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos to inspect damage in Abra after strong quake

“My office is also actively coordinating with proper authorities on what can be done to assist families and communities that were severely affected by this earthquake,” the lawmaker said,

The quake was also felt in several Metro Manila cities and other parts of Luzon:

