Man kills employer in Dubai for refusing leave request

An Eastern European worker was sentenced to life for murdering his employer in Al Quoz Industrial Area.

The Court of First Instance sentenced the worker to life imprisonment to be followed by deportation for killing the owner of an auto repair workshop, media reports said.

The person was murdered over a dispute that erupted after the victim refused the worker’s request to leave the country and the ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Earlier in June 2020 workers at an auto repair workshop found their employer dead with several stabs in the neck and abdomen.

Authorities received information about the murder at their operations room. On the crime scene, they recovered a knife covered with blood from the scene apart from a pair of scissors and an iron hammer.

The suspect was later arrested near the consulate of his home country in Dubai and confessed to the murder.

The worker who wanted to return to his homeland asked the victim to reserve a return ticket for him but they disagreed about the dates resulting into a quarrel and the defendant smashed the victim’s head with a hammer resulting into the death.