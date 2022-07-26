Masseur in Dubai jailed, fined AED 58,000 for stealing wristwatch

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian masseur to 3 months in jail for stealing a wristwatch.

The Court ordered subsequent deportation and fined him AED 58,000 on charges of stealing a wristwatch worth the amount of the fine from a Gulf visitor at a Dubai hotel.

Last March, the Gulf visitor filed a complaint that his wristwatch worth around AED 58,000 was lost from the hotel’s health club in which he was staying.

A team of detectives interrogated the health club personnel. An Asian masseur admitted that he had found the wristwatch in a water closet inside the health club and had hidden it inside the massage room to steal it.