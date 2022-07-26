Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Masseur in Dubai jailed, fined AED 58,000 for stealing wristwatch

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian masseur to 3 months in jail for stealing a wristwatch.

The Court ordered subsequent deportation and fined him AED 58,000 on charges of stealing a wristwatch worth the amount of the fine from a Gulf visitor at a Dubai hotel.

RELATED STORY: Five jailed in Dubai for stealing vapes, e-cigarettes worth Php 1.2M

Last March, the Gulf visitor filed a complaint that his wristwatch worth around AED 58,000 was lost from the hotel’s health club in which he was staying.

A team of detectives interrogated the health club personnel. An Asian masseur admitted that he had found the wristwatch in a water closet inside the health club and had hidden it inside the massage room to steal it.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

news e cigarette 1

Vape Bill lapses into law in PH

1 min ago
15108969 Turkish jewelery shop Stock Photo gold jewelry diamond 1

JEWEL HEIST: Thieves loot $100M worth of gems and jewelry in 27 minutes

6 mins ago
iStock 1096383602

KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine in UAE for sharing secrets online

10 mins ago
iStock 943974286 1

Abu Dhabi health authority issues warning over fake product

14 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button