JEWEL HEIST: Thieves loot $100M worth of gems and jewelry in 27 minutes

A gang stole jewelry worth $100 million from an armored truck in Southern California, authorities said Sunday. The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 near Los Angeles and the thieves tracked down the vehicle from a gem and sapphire fair on its way from a California truck stop to an area in Los Angeles.

The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10 following an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, and included gold, diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, and many luxury watches, including Rolex watches, owned by 8 people.

RELATED STORY: Robbery gang jailed after AED7 million jewelry heist in Dubai

The truck was heading to the Pasadena Convention Center.

Police said the thieves were able to unlock the fortified truck’s locking mechanism within minutes and completed the robbery in 27 minutes and between 25 and 30 bags were taken, containing an unknown number of individual pieces.

The victims reported more than $100 million in losses and police are investigating the the case.

READ ON: Three maids jailed in Hong Kong for AED 6.61 million jewelry heist

Michael Melsky, an official with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, said that the truck is insured with US$10 million.

“According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million,” Brink’s said in a statement. “We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract.”