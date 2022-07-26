DOTr to prioritize airport modernization after Marcos SONA

The Transportation Department vowed to modernize and enhance Philippine airports following the speech of President Bongbong Marcos in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista also vowed to elevate these airports to global standards.

“We will build upon the dozens of aviation-related projects completed in the past administration and identify areas for technical upgrade to allow them to enhance their operational capabilities,” he said in a statement.

“The President’s order to the DOTr is clear — it’s full speed ahead for our transport projects,” he added.

Bautista said the department was challenged by Marcos’ statement to upgrade the airports.

“Improving our railway system, along with modernizing existing airports and seaports, will maximize our strategic location in the Pacific. And connect our many islands,” Marcos said.

The President said airports are crucial to boost the tourism industry.

“To boost our tourism industry, we will first and foremost make basic developments such as road improvements for easier access to tourism spots,” he said.

“We will also upgrade our airports and create more international airports to help decongest the bottleneck in the Manila Airport,” he added.