DOTr to prioritize airport modernization after Marcos SONA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Transportation Department vowed to modernize and enhance Philippine airports following the speech of President Bongbong Marcos in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista also vowed to elevate these airports to global standards.

“We will build upon the dozens of aviation-related projects completed in the past administration and identify areas for technical upgrade to allow them to enhance their operational capabilities,” he said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Marcos picks Ex-PAL president as Transport Chief

“The President’s order to the DOTr is clear — it’s full speed ahead for our transport projects,” he added.

Bautista said the department was challenged by Marcos’ statement to upgrade the airports.

“Improving our railway system, along with modernizing existing airports and seaports, will maximize our strategic location in the Pacific. And connect our many islands,” Marcos said.

READ ON: Marcos retains COVID-19 alert level system, eyes modification of restrictions in August

The President said airports are crucial to boost the tourism industry.

“To boost our tourism industry, we will first and foremost make basic developments such as road improvements for easier access to tourism spots,” he said.

“We will also upgrade our airports and create more international airports to help decongest the bottleneck in the Manila Airport,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

