DOH: COVID-19 cases may reach 19K a day in August

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Health said that COVID-19 infections in the country may reach as high as 19,000 per day until August 31.

The DOH said that based on its latest projections and current case trends cases may be estimated 19,306 cases daily by end-August.

The department added that the increase in cases may be slower and more controlled due to the primary vaccine coverage and compliance with minimum health standards.

“While we do consider COVID-19 case numbers in determining an area’s alert level, we would like to emphasize the larger focus we have on admission and hospital utilization rates,” the DOH said in a statement.

“With the advances in COVID-19 treatment and the availability of vaccines to combat severe and critical disease, as well as deaths, we now have the capability to reduce the vulnerable population and keep hospital utilization and fatalities to a minimum,” the DOH added.

The DOH urges the public to continue the wearing of face masks and isolate immediately if exposed or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“If such factors will be adhered to and implemented by ourselves immediately, a decline in cases may be observed sooner,” it said.

