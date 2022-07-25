VIRAL: Pinoy takes pillow with wife’s face on vacation

Raymond Fortunado had long planned a vacation to Coron in Palawan, the Philippines, but his wife Joanne Fortunado had to cancel the plans at the last minute.

To make sure that his wife does not miss out, he took a pillow with his wife’s face on vacation.

He shared several photos of his trip on Facebook which he captioned as a “romantic vacation.”

Raymond’s pictures have left netizens in splits as he clicked pictures with the pillow while snorkelling, shopping and even while having breakfast at the hotel and also got the meme-face pillow’s temperature checked at the airport in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

“Hahahahha…this is so funny,” a social media user commented while another added, “Hahahaha what an awesome trip…I was amazed at what you did. So sweet.”