Three new monkeypox cases detected in UAE

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has said that three new cases of monkeypox were detected in the country.

MoHAP urged all community members to follow appropriate preventive and safety measures and precautions while travelling and moving in large crowds with its earlier advisory stating that monkeypox is a viral disease “transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, including bodily fluids, and respiratory droplets, or with material contaminated with the virus.”

The MoHAP also said that the health authorities are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring their health as well as “continuing its tireless efforts to ensure the health sector’s readiness to deal with all communicable diseases.”

RELATED STORY: WHO declares monkeypox outbreak as global health emergency

MoHaP is coordinating with other health authorities in the implementation of an epidemiological surveillance system to help ensure sustainable efficiency and community protection from communicable diseases and has called on members of the public to obtain information from official sources in the UAE.

It asked people to refrain from spreading rumours and false information, highlighting the importance of staying updated on developments and guidelines issued by UAE health authorities.

