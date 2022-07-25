Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robin Padilla wears barong from SM during Senate opening

Neophyte Senator Robin Padilla said that he wore a barong Tagalog that he bought from a department store during the opening session of the 19th Congress.

“Nabili ko lang sa SM ito. Onesimus,” Padilla said during an interview with reporters on Monday, July 25.

Padilla ranked first in the 2022 senatorial race with over 26 million votes. He is set to lead the Senate Committee on Constitutional reforms.

RELATED STORY: Robin Padilla wants to use real name ‘Robinhood’ in the Senate

Among his priority bills include the absolute divorce and equal use of Filipino and English languages in government and public documents.

Padilla is also an advocate of the shift to a federal form of government.

Senator Imee Marcos on the other hand wore a Filipiniana depicting the plight of Filipino farmers and the state of agriculture in the country.

READ ON: Robin Padilla wants Filipino version of government records

The presidential sister said her outfit was created by Davao designer Edgar Buyan, which she also bought off the rack.

“Nagbabayo sa bukid — dahil binabayong totoo ang magsasaka at buong bukid. Tigilan ang pagbayo, pansasamantala, at sadyang pagpapahirap ng mga nagpapakain sa ating pamilya,” she said.

Senator Loren Legarda meanwhile wore a two-decade Filipiniana, while Senator Grace Poe used a terno previously owned by her mother and ‘Queen of Philippine’ movies Susan Roces.

