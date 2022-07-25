Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PBBM assures support for solo parents, wives who left their abusive husbands

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos said that his administration will find ways to take care of solo parents, particularly mothers who escaped the torment of their abusive husbands.

“Hindi rin natin nakakalimutan ang mga solo parents at mga nanay na nahiwalay sa kanilang mga mister dahil sa karahasan,” said Marcos.

The president highlighted Republic Act 9262 otherwise known as The Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004 to make sure that the victims get the care, guidance, and counseling that they need.

“Pagtitibayin natin ang programa sa Violence Against Women and Their Children, kabilang na ang counselling para sa mga biktima, katuwang ang ating mga LGU,” he added.

Earlier, Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo vowed to go after estranged fathers who refused to give child support.

Tulfo assured that he will help single mothers who are struggling to make ends meet due to the failure of their partners to give financial support to their children.

“Marami pong hindi nakakaalam, akala nila dahil hindi sila kasal pero andun yung pangalan sa birth certificate ay libre sila. Mali po yun. You have to pay o ika nga sustentuhan mo yung anak kahit di kayo kasal o kahit na-impregnate mo lang ‘yung babae pero andun sa birth certificate yung name mo. You have to pay ika nga sustento to your child,” he added.

Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 criminalizes individuals who refused to give financial support to children legally due them.

