LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid spends quality time with grandson

Photo from Instagram: @LatifaMRM1

UAE residents loved the candid moment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Dubai as the ruler spent quality time with his family, including his grandson.

The photo was shared by  Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi’s mother, Sheikha ‎‏Latifa Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), on her Instagram account.

The child is the son of Sheikh Faisal Bin Saud Al Qassimi and after the couple married in early 2016 they welcomed their first child Mohammed Bin Faisal in July 2018.

Sheikha ‎‏Latifa said, “The biggest heart @hhshkmohd.”

The gesture by Sheikh Mohammed has won the hearts of social media users.

The photo shows Mohammed Bin Faisal eagerly looking at Sheikh Mohammed’s mobile phone and has garnered thousands of likes on Instagram.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

