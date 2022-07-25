Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Gusto ko magalit na si Bongbong’: Imee Marcos hopes PBBM will name smugglers, corrupt individuals during SONA

Senator Imee Marcos called for her brother, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to identify those implicated in smuggling agricultural products to the Philippines during the first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“Bilang super ate, gusto ko magalit na si Bongbong. Gusto ko magwala na siya, pangalanan na lahat ng agricultural smuggler na nakakasira ng ating pagsasakang lokal,” said the lady senator during an ambush interview.

The President, who is also the Agriculture Secretary, has previously warned that the government will go after smugglers.

Marcos also expressed optimism that her brother will warn and punish corrupt officials in the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and other government agencies.

“Sana takutin na niya at kasuhan lahat nung mga nasa gobyerno na kilalang-kilalang corrupt sa BOC, BIR, at sa iba’t iba pang ahensya. Sana magalit na siya at tunay na sabihin na dadamputin na ‘yung mga kriminal at mga nangangalakal pa rin ng droga,” she added.

