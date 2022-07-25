Dubai issues over 6,000 fines for motorists who flouted safety rules in H1 of 2022

Dubai Police have issued more than 6,000 fines to drivers flouting car safety regulations in the first half of the year with 1,704 fines imposed on motorists caught driving unserviceable vehicles and 2,166 violations reported for using defective tires.

As many as 2,215 penalties were filed against motorists driving vehicles that do not meet safety requirements.

A senior police chief urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained, especially during the summer months.

“It is essential to ensure vehicles are well-maintained at trustworthy agencies and body shops,” said Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Directorate of Traffic, adding motorists must ensure maintenance is carried out regularly.

“Neglecting vehicle maintenance and resorting to unreliable repair shops are two of the most important reasons that lead to breakdown and vehicle fires.”