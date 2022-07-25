COVID-19 positivity rate at NCR at 14.6% – OCTA

Independent monitoring group OCTA Research said Monday that COVID-19 positivity rate of the National Capital Region (NCR) has reached around 14%.

OCTA fellow Guido David said the positivity rate was recorded at 14.1% and on Twitter David had said NCR’s positivity rate is at 14.6 percent as of July 20.

David said the region’s one-week growth rate remained at 25%.

“‘Yung weekly growth rate… two weeks ago bumababa na siya around 23% so akala namin noon baka malapit na mag peak, pero nag maintain siya at around 25%,” he said.

The region’s reproduction number was 1.38, similar to last week.

“May mga possibilities na baka ‘yung pagka complacency natin ay naka contribute sa pag prolong ng wave na ito kasi in-expect natin mga 2 months lang itong wave na ito… pero ngayon mag 2 months na wala pa tayo sa peak,” he said.

“So isang possibility pa ay ‘yung maraming sub-variants na kumakalat. ‘Yung Omicron BA.5, BA.4, at ‘yung BA.2.12.1, at hindi natin masabi kung nakapasok na ‘yung BA.2.75,” he added.

In a tweet, he said Metro Manila was at moderate risk for COVID-19 as it recorded an average daily attack rate of 7.17 per 100,000 individuals.

“Sa ngayon, ‘yung projection natin, medyo similar sa nakikita, sa nararamdaman nating wave ngayon na hindi ganon kataas ‘yung bilang ng kaso pero tataas pa rin. Baka umabot tayo ng a few thousand cases na kung sakaling makapasok nga itong Centaurus subvariant,” he said.

“Or possibly baka nakapasok na pero hindi pa natin nakikita siya nade-detect kasi hindi naman full ‘yung ating genome sequencing,” he added.

David stated that right now, NCR remains at a moderate risk, with a flat growth rate.

“it’s possible na baka umabot ng 4,000 cases per day by next week sa buong bansa. Pero again projections lang naman ‘yan. Sa nakikita naman natin ayun nga, hindi naman ganon kabilis ‘yung pagdami ng kaso kaya hindi naman alarming siya,” he said.

“Pero sa COVID natin, we’ve been managing it well over the past months in 2022. Hindi na tayo nag la-lockdown, hindi na tayo bumabalik sa ganoon,” he said.