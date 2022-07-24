WHO declares monkeypox outbreak as global health emergency

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern enforcing the highest level of alert.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday said this as the public health emergency of international concern is designed to sound an alarm for a coordinated international response.

The rare designation means the WHO now views the outbreak as a significant enough threat to global health that an effective international response was required for funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Although the declaration does not impose requirements on national governments, it serves as an urgent call for action even as the members of an expert committee that met on Thursday to discuss the potential recommendation were split on the decision.

Tedros confirmed that the committee had failed to reach a consensus during a media briefing in Geneva.

Infections have increased substantially over the past several weeks and earlier Tedros backed the highest alert level due to concerns about escalating case rates and a short supply of vaccines and treatments.

Cases of the viral disease have increased significantly and on Friday, the United States identified its first two monkeypox cases in children.