Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO declares monkeypox outbreak as global health emergency

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern enforcing the highest level of alert.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday said this as the public health emergency of international concern is designed to sound an alarm for a coordinated international response.

RELATED STORY: 9 out of 10 of Monkeypox cases transmitted through sexual activity – new study

The rare designation means the WHO now views the outbreak as a significant enough threat to global health that an effective international response was required for funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Although the declaration does not impose requirements on national governments, it serves as an urgent call for action even as the members of an expert committee that met on Thursday to discuss the potential recommendation were split on the decision.

Tedros confirmed that the committee had failed to reach a consensus during a media briefing in Geneva.

READ ON: DOH says RITM can now test for Monkeypox

Infections have increased substantially over the past several weeks and earlier Tedros backed the highest alert level due to concerns about escalating case rates and a short supply of vaccines and treatments.

Cases of the viral disease have increased significantly and on Friday, the United States identified its first two monkeypox cases in children.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Alodia Gosiengfiao Christopher Quimbo

WATCH: Alodia Gosiengfiao now engaged to Christopher Quimbo

6 hours ago
Felissa Honor

100-year-old lola in Southern Leyte receives Php200k incentive

7 hours ago
generic remittance Exchange

Legarda pushes for protection of OFW remittances

7 hours ago
libya on map

Filipinos urged to bear caution after violent protests rock Libya

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button