WATCH: Alodia Gosiengfiao now engaged to Christopher Quimbo

Alodia Gosiengfiao, a cosplay celebrity, has announced her engagement to her entrepreneur boyfriend Christopher Quimbo.

On Saturday, Gosiengfiao posted a video on social media of Quimbo’s proposal to her, which was witnessed by their friends and family members.

“I couldn’t imagine na a life without him. Everything is falling into place na parang hindi siya pilit. Hindi siya nira-rush or something. Parang napakaganda lang. It’s very pure,” said Gosiengfiao.

When she noticed flowers and arrangements in the venue, Gosiengfiao suspected something was up.

Quimbo assured Gosiengfiao that he would look after her.

In November 2021, Gosiengfiao confirmed the end of her relationship with Wil Dasovich.

The popular cosplayer revealed that she and the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate took many breaks from each other before finally calling it quits.

After that, the romance between Gosiengfiao and Quimbo first surfaced in April, when the former posted a photo with the businessman on her social media accounts, captioned with an infinity sign.

