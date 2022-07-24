Pinoys in New York learn self-defense after rise in anti-Asian attacks

Pinoys in New York have started learning self-defense after rising anti-Asian attacks.

Some also carry with them pepper spray for protection.

The Filipino-Americans Network Against Asian Hate, a network of Fil-Ams, has been hosting a series of training to enable Filipinos and Asians to better react during assaults with the Filipino community up in arms against hate as numerous community members continue to be viciously attacked.

RELATED STORY: PH consulate in New York cautions Filipinos to be vigilant as hate crimes rise

FANAAH co-convenor Fr. Julian Jagudilla said that the older people don’t want to venture out of their homes alone. “Filipinos, and Asians in general, learn to protect themselves. We’ve been hosting self-defense training, de-escalation training and other training to protect ourselves,” Jagudilla said.

Several hate crimes against Asians had been reported in New York City including an attack on an 18-year-old Filipino tourist.

READ ON: WATCH: Filipina wounded in fistfight on a street in California