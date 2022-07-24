Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pinoys in New York learn self-defense after rise in anti-Asian attacks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Screengrab of an attack on a Filipina near her home in California in early June 2022.

Pinoys in New York have started learning self-defense after rising anti-Asian attacks.

Some also carry with them pepper spray for protection.

The Filipino-Americans Network Against Asian Hate, a network of Fil-Ams, has been hosting a series of training to enable Filipinos and Asians to better react during assaults with the Filipino community up in arms against hate as numerous community members continue to be viciously attacked.

RELATED STORY: PH consulate in New York cautions Filipinos to be vigilant as hate crimes rise

FANAAH co-convenor Fr. Julian Jagudilla said that the older people don’t want to venture out of their homes alone. “Filipinos, and Asians in general, learn to protect themselves. We’ve been hosting self-defense training, de-escalation training and other training to protect ourselves,” Jagudilla said.

Several hate crimes against Asians had been reported in New York City including an attack on an 18-year-old Filipino tourist.

READ ON: WATCH: Filipina wounded in fistfight on a street in California

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Chiao Tiao Yumol PNP Photo

Three dead, one critically injured at Ateneo de Manila shooting

6 hours ago
Shonka Dukureh

‘Elvis’ star Shonka Dukureh found dead in her Nashville home after big screen debut

7 hours ago
UAE landscape

MOHRE announces July 30 as official holiday for private sector

7 hours ago
macau on map

PH Consulate in Macau asks Pinoys not to politicize COVID-19 test order

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button