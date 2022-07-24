PH Consulate in Macau asks Pinoys not to politicize COVID-19 test order

The Philippine Consulate General in Macau has said the daily COVID-19 testing requirement imposed on Filipinos residing there is a preventive measure and dismissed claims of racist and discriminatory policy while asking people not to politicize it.

The consular office issued the statement after some people have raised their concerns over the matter, insinuating that the policy is discriminatory as the health authorities of the Chinese special administrative region, which is dealing with the worst outbreak of coronavirus infections since 2020, on Thursday mandated all Filipinos to have themselves tested from July 22 to July 24.

“The Philippine Consulate General, at the outset of this directive, has issued its position taking the directive as purely a health issue. And yet there are those who remain focused on politicizing this,” it said after members of the Filipino community in Macau numbering around 30,000 were outraged over the racially offensive order.

The government of Macau on Thursday ordered all Philippine passport holders to undergo a nucleic acid COVID-19 test for three consecutive days from July 22 to July 24 following which the consulate pointed out that Macau had previously implemented a similar scheme that subjected other foreign nationals to a more frequent COVID-19 testing.

“The frequent tests proved successful and nobody opposed it for being discriminatory. Are we Filipinos better than our sisters and brothers from our neighbor countries just because we have a significant number in Macau?” the consulate said.

“The Filipino community and other migrant communities belonging to the larger society of Macau are now facing a serious threat. Let us all be part of the solution and provide our support and cooperation in fulfilling our role to help overcome this clear and present danger,” it added.