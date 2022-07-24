Passenger sleeps in train, finds out it never left station

A passenger on an overnight rail service from Scotland to London said he woke up to find the train had not even left Glasgow, where he boarded, and he had expected to sleep through a 345-mile journey.

The Caledonian Sleeper train which shuttles between London and Scotland and Jim Metcalfe, who has been using the service for 15 years, posted on social media about the “bizarre” experience on Wednesday (20 July) morning.

“In 15 years of using this train, and through many bizarre twists and turns, this has to be strangest yet,” he tweeted. “Wake up, and the train never left Glasgow. It was just sat here all night, and now we have been thrown off it at 5.30am in the wrong city.”

The Glasgow-London stretch usually lasts seven and a half hours through the night and passengers can board from 10pm on the evening of departure and stay on board until 7.30am the next morning.

“Cal Sleeper tweeted that the service was on last night, let people board, and just left us sitting here all night. They let everyone get in and go to sleep, and just left us here. I’m travelling for work. It’s hard to even know what to say …”

At 5am he was informed that the train hadn’t moved and severe weather had damaged a railway line disrupting services.