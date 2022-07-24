No criminal case involving unknown people at Hatta police station in five years

No criminal case has been registered involving unknown people at Hatta police station in the last five years.

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the Hatta Police Station stated that top season begins in October, on yearly basis and in 2021, Hatta attracted 1,255,863 guests, whereas 135,909 vacationers enjoyed the activities and mountain scenery in 2022 so far.

The Hatta Police Station has achieved 100 per cent in security coverage across the jurisdiction area and the police station has ensured that both residents and visitors are safe by sufficiently deploying patrols across the area.

It also achieved an average response time for emergencies of 1 minute and seven seventeen seconds against the target of four minutes, last year while in 2020 against a target of seven minutes forces reached an average two minutes and four seconds.