The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Saturday, July 30, 2022, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE.

This day marks the the occasion of Islamic New Year, 1444 AH all over the world.

This comes in line with the decree issued by the UAE Cabinet to unify the number of holidays between the public and private sectors in 2021 and 2022.

RELATED STORY: When is the next holiday in UAE this 2022 after Eid Al Adha?