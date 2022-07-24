JOB UPDATE: Over 300 vacancies in UAE aviation sector

Five airlines have opened applications for over 300 vacancies in the UAE to boost the number of cabin crew in their workforce.

The local airlines – Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi – are hiring around 300 people for full-time jobs in different capacities, local media reports said.

Dubai-based airline Emirates is hoping to recruit 100-plus vacancies, including cabin crew, contact centre agents, sales agent, engineers, technical staff, airport service agents, senior maintenance technician and others.

The flagship carrier has announced positions for the role of senior administrator, travel consultant, senior manager and chief architect, cargo handling supervisor, technical manager, senior cargo sales executive, public relations specialist and others.

Besides Dubai, the vacancies are up for grabs across different cities and countries, including Auckland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Karachi, Addis Ababa, Munich, Mauritius, London, Colombo, Muscat, New York, Chicago, Poland, Budapest and others.

Among the airlines, Flydubai recently announced expansion of workforce by 25 per cent since the start of the year.

The Abu Dhabi-based national airline Etihad Airways has put out 100-plus jobs on its career portal while Sharjah-based low-cost airline Air Arabia also has more than 50 vacancies, including captain, crew, store controller, marketing manager, technician, account executive, call centre agent, marketing and PR executive and others.

The Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has openings for different roles as well.