Filipinos urged to bear caution after violent protests rock Libya

The Philippine Embassy has urged Filipinos to bear caution after violent protests rocked Libya.

At least 13 people have been killed in fighting that flared overnight between armed groups in Tripoli and Embassy Filipinos in the capital city to stay alert.

“The Embassy urges Filipinos in Tripoli and its surrounding areas to exercise increased caution and vigilance to ensure their safety and well-being following reports of violent clashes in Al-Farnaj starting on late night of 21 July 2022,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy said it has not yet received any report of Filipinos who were hurt or injured from the clashes adding that it, “ continues to monitor developments on the ground and stands ready to provide emergency assistance to Filipinos who may be affected by security-related incidents.”