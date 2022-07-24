Employees may encash, carry forward part of annual leave in UAE – MOHRE

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has authorized the employees to carry forward annual leave and get cash compensation in the country.

The MOHRE said that employees can carry forward over half of their annual leave to the following year or get cash from sponsor as compensation for the entitled wages.

Article 29 (8) of the new UAE Labour Law Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 states that employees with accrued annual leaves can request to be “paid in lieu of leave according to the Establishment bylaws and as specified by the Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law” and the Ministry clarified that in the event of the worker’s contract termination, he must be paid a cash allowance equal to the balance of his legally due annual leave.

The employer may not prevent the worker from using his accrued annual leave for more than two years, unless the worker wants to carry it over or be paid in lieu of leave according to the Establishment bylaws and as specified by the Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law and the worker is entitled to receive the wages for the days of leave due if he leaves work before benefiting from it.

The Ministry said that a workers is also entitled to the get the leave wages for what he spent at work during the year, which is calculated according to the basic wage while the part-time worker is entitled to get an annual leave according to the actual working hours spent in the office.