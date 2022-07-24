100-year-old lola in Southern Leyte receives Php200k incentive

A P200,000 cash incentive was given to a centenarian in Silago, Southern Leyte.

100-year-old Felissa Demiao Honor was born on April 22, 1922 in Barangay Mercedes, Silago, Southern Leyte.

According to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, Php100,000 comes from DSWD Field Office 8, while the other Php100,000 comes from LGU Silago.

RELATED STORY: Manila centenarians to receive P200,000 cash gift

Lola Felisa was the first Silago centenarian to receive such incentives.

Lola Felisa received the cash incentives in person given by representatives from the Silago LGU, alongside DSWD officials.