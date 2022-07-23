UAE set to observe next public holiday on July 30

The UAE is all set to observe its next public holiday on the Islamic New Year which will begin on Saturday, July 30.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year would fall on July 30 this year.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. According to the official UAE public holidays calendar, residents are set to get July 30 off for the Hijri New Year.

The next public holiday will fall on October 8 on the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) which is also a Saturday.

The UAE’s official long weekend will be marked on the occasion of Commemoration Day on November 30 and the UAE National Day on December 2. The official days off for these dates have been listed from Thursday, December 1 until Sunday, December 4.