Two penalized for robbing woman of AED 7,000 after they lured her to buy cat online

Two individuals were penalized for robbing woman after they lured her to buy cat online.

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases has ordered two persons to pay a woman a total of AED 10,000 for robbing a woman after lured her to buy cat online for AED 7,000.

The money includes AED 7,000 she had already paid them for buying a cat she saw on the social networking site Instagram and AED 3,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered as the online sellers stole the money from her fraudulently through an information technology means.

Through Instagram, she was tricked into buying a cat and after she transferred AED 7,100 to their account but never received the promised cat. She was blocked by the online sellers and did not hear back from them which prompted her to file a case.

The United Arab Emirates has a strict policy on fraudulent online activities which violates their new Cybercrime Law which was passes on January 2 this year.