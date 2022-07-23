Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two penalized for robbing woman of AED 7,000 after they lured her to buy cat online

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Two individuals were penalized for robbing woman after they lured her to buy cat online.

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases has ordered two persons to pay a woman a total of AED 10,000 for robbing a woman after lured her to buy cat online for AED 7,000.

The money includes AED 7,000 she had already paid them for buying a cat she saw on the social networking site Instagram and AED 3,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered as the online sellers stole the money from her fraudulently through an information technology means.

cat for sale
Photo of the cat that was sold on Instagram

Through Instagram, she was tricked into buying a cat and after she transferred AED 7,100 to their account but never received the promised cat. She was blocked by the online sellers and did not hear back from them which prompted her to file a case.

The United Arab Emirates has a strict policy on fraudulent online activities which violates their new Cybercrime Law which was passes on January 2 this year.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT July 23 OTH

Off the Hook seafood restaurant opens in Ras Al Khaimah

3 hours ago
Daniel Padilla Dingdong Dantes

Daniel Padilla, Dingdong Dantes compete for top acting honors at 70th FAMAS awards

6 hours ago
guitarfish rak

LOOK: Rare Guitarfish spotted off Ras Al Khaimah coast

6 hours ago
jailed

Two face jail, AED 50,000 fine in Dubai for embezzlement

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button