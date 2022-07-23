Two face jail, AED 50,000 fine in Dubai for embezzlement

A Dubai court has sentenced two men to two months in prison for embezzlement.

The Court of Misdemeanours in Dubai sentenced the two Asians in prison each and fined them jointly AED 50,000 for embezzling the money from an Asian visitor and they would be deported after serving the sentence.

Last April an Asian visitor reported the theft of 50,000 Saudi riyals as he had asked an Asian person to help him exchange the amount into Emirati dirhams.

Both went to an exchange office in the Naif area where the suspect received 50,000 riyals from him and handed it over to the exchange office employee and after the latter handed over the money in dirhams to the suspect he fled with the money.