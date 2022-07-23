Residents brace up for hot days ahead as UAE expects 47ºC temperature

The UAE’s National Meteorological Centre has predicted hot to partly cloudy weather in general with possibility of formation of convective clouds in the country.

It said that there was a likelihood of rainfall eastward and southward due to t clouds while temperatures will touch a high of 47ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.

The authorities also said that light to moderate winds could cause blowing dust and sand while the conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

