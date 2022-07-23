Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man shoots woman, her father over marriage refusal

An Egyptian man has shot dead Libyan girl and her father for refusing his marriage proposal.

Identified as Ragheb Khalid, he shot them as they were riding in their car in front of their house.

A spokesman at the media office of the Libyan Ministry of Interior, Asa’ad Al Werfalli, said that the man shot them as the girl refused to marry him and he proposed to her several times.

Her parents refused his proposal and asked him to stay away from their daughter.

Major General Khaled Al Basta, Security Official in Al Bayda, said in a statement that the security forces arrested the Egyptian young man. He had fled the city of Al Bayda and was hiding in a house in Al Qubba.

