LOOK: Rare Guitarfish spotted off Ras Al Khaimah coast

An Emirati fisherman in Ras Al Khaimah spotted a rare type of fish.

The fish was found about 8 kilometres from the coast of Khor Al Jazirah Al Hamra in the emirate and is locally known as “Bayada” and scientifically called “Guitarfish”.

The fish was documented by Al-Nokhada Hamid Al-Zaabi who said that the species is about one and a half a metre long and it is peaceful and not dangerous.

Dr. Saif Al Ghais, Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, said that this species is categorised as a round-headed cartilaginous fish.